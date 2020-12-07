Kentucky Basketball Is Off To A Shockingly Bad Start This Season

Who had Kentucky men’s basketball starting the season with a 1-3 record?

Anyone? Bueller?

We’re pretty sure the answer to that question is no one. But that’s what’s happened following the Wildcats’ latest upset loss on Sunday.

Kentucky is now 1-3 on the season following a shocking upset loss to Georgia Tech. The Wildcats were upset by the Yellow Jackets, 79-62, on Sunday evening.

CBS Sports college basketball writer Gary Parrish summed things up well.

“The Yellow Jackets entered with a 0-2 record featuring losses to Mercer and Georgia State, which I’m assuming makes Georgia Tech the first team to ever lose to Mercer and Georgia State immediately before beating Kentucky. Kentucky is 1-3,” he tweeted.

FINAL: Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62. The Yellow Jackets entered with a 0-2 record featuring losses to Mercer and Georgia State, which I’m assuming makes Georgia Tech the first team to ever lose to Mercer and Georgia State immediately before beating Kentucky. Kentucky is 1-3. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 6, 2020

Upset losses are almost never surprising in college basketball – any team can lose on any given night – but Kentucky starting 1-3 is pretty stunning.

“Kentucky basketball at 1-3 with a lopsided loss to Georgia Tech is definitely a thing to get me paying attention to college basketball. What in the world?” Associated Press writer Ralph D. Russo tweeted.

Kentucky basketball at 1-3 with a lopsided loss to Georgia Tech is definitely a thing to get me paying attention to college basketball. What in the world? — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 7, 2020

What in the world, indeed.

Kentucky clearly has some issues to fix moving forward. Coach Cal usually gets things figured out, but he’s got his work cut out for him this year.