Unfortunately it had to go head-to-head with the beginning of the LSU vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff game, but Kentucky and Louisville played a pretty great game today.

The two heated rivals went to overtime in Lexington this afternoon. Kentucky wound up winning 78-70. It was just the second loss of the year for the No. 3 Cardinals.

Tyrese Maxey had an incredible performance for the Wildcats, leading all players with 27 points on 9-of-14 attempts. He added seven rebounds as well, good for second on the team.

Forward Nick Richards was also big for Kentucky, chipping in 13 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

After the game, Richards was very excited, and broke out some aggressive “L’s Down,” the anti-Louisville equivalent of “Horns Down,” that players and fans of programs like Oklahoma love to use.

Nick Richards with the Ls Down after a monumental performance vs. Louisville pic.twitter.com/1qePuBLara — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 28, 2019

This is Nicholas, he is my oldest https://t.co/MgG5Sd9Nmb pic.twitter.com/LIYuq3iIyK — Trilly Shelby, OBE (@TylerIAm) December 29, 2019

Richards, a junior, is emerging as a serious weapon in John Calipari’s frontcourt. He’s averaging 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats, and now has four double-doubles on the season.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Wildcats so far. The team was ranked No. 1 in the country for a bit, after beating top-ranked Michigan State to start the year, but suffered a shocking loss to Evansville, and entered this game having lost back-to-back games to Utah and Ohio State.

It is still a dangerous, talented team. John Calipari pledged to “figure this thing out” yesterday. With a win over Louisville, he’s off to a good start in that pursuit.

[Tyler Thompson]