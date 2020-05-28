Kentucky Basketball Schedules Major Non-Conference Series

Just a few days ago, Kentucky lost a highly-anticipated non-conference game against Michigan at London’s O2 Arena. Now, they’ve added a new series, which goes beyond just replacing this year’s postponed Michigan game, with Notre Dame.

The Wildcats and Fighting Irish have plenty of history on the hardwood. They’ve played 62 times in the history of the two programs, with Kentucky controlling things in the rivalry over the decades. UK has a 43-19 all-time record in the series.

The two used to play very regularly in Louisville. 33 of the 62 matchups took place at that neutral site, with a longstanding series that played in Louisville annually from 1960-1981. The two sides have also faced off three times in the NCAA Tournament, most recently in the incredible 2015 Elite Eight. UK has won all of those games.

The two teams have split their last four games, going back to 2009. Notre Dame won the 2012 game as part of the SEC/Big East Invitational in South Bend, their last victory in the series. They also won a 2009 NIT game against the Wildcats.

𝘼 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙙. Our history with Kentucky is filled with drama and excitement and the Wildcats are officially back on our schedule for the next three seasons 🙌 𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗦 → https://t.co/qqz7desciQ pic.twitter.com/OVAXZ87FPQ — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) May 28, 2020

This new series begins this winter. On December 12, the Wildcats will host Notre Dame at Rupp Arena for the first time since the 2003 series, when No. 16 Kentucky took down No. 10 Notre Dame 88-73.

The two sides will face off for a neutral site game on Dec. 11, 2021. The location is yet to be announced for that game. Louisville would be the historic choice, but we’ll see if that is feasible. On Dec. 10, 2022, the Irish will host Kentucky for the first time since 2012 at Purcell Pavilion.

Major non-conference series, especially those with on-campus games involved, are always welcomes in college hoops. We’re looking forward to these games for sure.

