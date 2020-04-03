The Spun

Kentucky Converting Athletics Facility Into Hospital To Battle COVID-19

A Kentucky flag outside of Commonwealth Stadium.LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 25: A scenic photo of a flag flying with Commonwealth Stadium on the campus of the University of Kentucky on October 25, 2013 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

We’ve seen major universities at the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19. Universities like Ohio State and Pitt are all doing their part to develop tests and treatments for the novel coronavirus. Now, Kentucky athletics is using one of its major facilities as a field hospital to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The school’s Nutter Field House is usually used for indoor football practice and track and field events. Now, it is being converted into a 400-person field hospital. It is set to be ready for use in two weeks, according to the school.

“As the Commonwealth’s health care provider for advanced and critical care, it is essential that we are prepared for any scenario to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community and the Commonwealth,” University vice president for health affairs Dr. Mark F. Newman said in the school’s release about the new field hospital.

“We need to do whatever is necessary to ensure that highest quality of care is provided to meet the challenges associated with this unprecedented public health crisis,” Newman continued. He went on to thank athletic director Mitch Barnhart for his quick offer to help in any way possible.

According to Kentucky governor Andy Beshear, the state has at least 821 confirmed cases and 30 deaths, per the Lexington Herald-LeaderThe New York Times has that latter number at 34 for the state at this time.

UK’s healthcare system and hospitals are also heavily involved in the battle with coronavirus. So far, the university’s labs have processed 2,031 COVID-19 tests, with 74 positive tests so far.

The university’s highest profile employee, men’s basketball coach John Calipari, is confident that things will be under control by November, when the Wildcats basketball season is ready to tip off. We all certainly hope he is right.

