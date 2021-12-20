After spending a couple of seasons at Penn State, junior quarterback Will Levis transferred to Kentucky. That turned out to be a really smart decision.

Levis was really impressive in his first year with the Wildcats, completing 66.5 percent of his pass attempts. He finished the regular season with 2,593 passing yards, 387 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns.

Since he played so well this fall, Levis had a decision to make as to whether or not he should go pro. On Monday night, he provided an update on his football career.

It turns out that Levis will return to Kentucky for the 2022 season. He’ll have a chance to build off the success he had this year.

Levis announced his decision by posting the famous “I’ll be back” scene from The Terminator on his Twitter account.

Check it out:

Talk about making an announcement in style.

A little over a week ago, Levis told reporters that he was leaning toward returning to Kentucky. It wasn’t official though until he made this epic announcement.

With Levis officially back for the 2022 season, Kentucky should have enough firepower to make some noise in the SEC East.