Kentucky QB Will Levis Has An Absolutely Gross Food Habit

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFL teams will need to trust Will Levis' decision making on the field before picking him in next year's draft.

Judging by one of his food habits, there are definitely questions about Levis' process off the field.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated and NBC Sports Edge, Levis revealed that he has drank mayo with his coffee "on several occasions."

This is very, very gross. Even if you enjoy both coffee and mayo, the idea of them together is incredibly unappetizing.

To Froyd's credit, she tried this concoction, along with Maddy Hudak of The Saints Wire and ESPN New Orleans.

After playing in a reserve role at Penn State in 2019 and 2020, Levis transferred to Kentucky and had a breakout 2021 season.

The 6-foot-3 signal caller completed 66% of his passes while throwing for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 376 yards and nine touchdowns.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, we trust Levis' arms and legs more than we trust his palate.