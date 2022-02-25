Kentucky Reportedly Hiring Top 49ers Assistant As Offensive Coordinator

Earlier this week, Kentucky’s football team lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Los Angeles Rams. On Friday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero had an update on the Wildcats’ coaching staff.

It turns out Kentucky will turn to the NFL for a new offensive coordinator. The program is hiring San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello.

“The University of Kentucky is hiring 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello as its new offensive coordinator, per sources. A widely respected QB developer, Scangarello replaces Liam Coen, who took the Rams OC job and left behind the zone scheme Scangarello knows well,” Pelissero announced on Twitter.

Scangarello, 49, has been coaching since 1998. He started his career as a graduate assistant for UC Davis.

It wasn’t until 2009 when Scangarello landed an NFL gig. He was the offensive quality control coach for that season. In 2017, he was named the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers.

After spending some time with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, Scangarello returned to the 49ers in 2021.

Scangarello’s departure should affect the 49ers, especially since their coaching staff already lost offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

As for Kentucky, the hope is that Scangarello can keep the offense moving while putting his own spin on it.