Kentucky Reporter Announces Unfortunate Update On Will Levis

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

It seems like Kentucky will be without star quarterback Will Levis when it faces South Carolina tonight.

Levis is currently dealing with a foot injury. He sustained this injury during last weekend's loss to Ole Miss.

Even though Willis is considered a game-time decision for tonight's showdown, Kentucky reporter Jon Hale said the talented quarterback is not warming up with the rest of the team.

Hale added that Levis is still wearing a sweatsuit. That's a strong sign that he'll be inactive.

"Will Levis is watching in a sweat suit and has boot still on," Hale tweeted. "Doesn't look like he's even going to warmup. (He's actually talking to South Carolina coach Shane Beamer now)."

It's worth noting that Levis showed up to the stadium this Saturday with a walking boot.

Assuming that Levis doesn't play this evening, Kentucky will start redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron at quarterback.

Levis has 1,405 passing yards and 14 total touchdowns this season. It'll be tough to replace that type of production.

Kickoff between South Carolina and Kentucky is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.