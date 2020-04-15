Kentucky Star EJ Montgomery Announces NBA Draft Decision

Last year, EJ Montgomery surprised many people when he announced that he was returning to Kentucky for another season. That won’t be the case this year though.

Montgomery averaged 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman with the Wildcats. To be fair, the frontcourt was loaded with veterans like Reid Travis and PJ Washington. The hope was that Montgomery would turn into a star with another year under his belt.

During his sophomore season in Lexington, Montgomery averaged 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. It wasn’t the huge jump that many were hoping for, but he’s clearly ready for the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday morning, Montgomery revealed that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft.

“The circumstances were unfortunate, but I am thankful that I was able to play for a great coach and coaching staff and compete every day in practice and in games to challenge myself to become a better all-around player,” Montgomery said. “With that being said, I have decided to take that next step in my career and chase after my ultimate dream and declare for the NBA Draft.”

Montgomery is the fifth player from this year’s Kentucky team to declare for the draft.

Head coach John Calipari is also going to lose Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards. They were all key contributors this past season.

Per usual, the Wildcats will have to restock on talent for next season. Even though it’s a tough task for most coaches, Calipari makes it look routine.