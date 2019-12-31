Kentucky Star Kash Daniel Apologizes To Kyle Trask, Florida

Kash Daniel and the Kentucky Wildcats came away victorious over Virginia Tech in Tuesday’s Belk Bowl. It came down to the wire as dual-threat QB Lynn Bowden tossed a TD pass with just a few seconds remaining to tie the game. The ensuing extra point gave Kentucky the go-ahead, eventual game-winning score to make it a 31-30 contest.

The Wildcats are certainly celebrating the big time bowl win. But Daniel took a moment after the game to apologize to Florida QB Kyle Trask for something the Kentucky LB did earlier this season.

The Wildcats’ star LB was seen twisting Trask’s leg after the play was blown dead during the meeting back in September. Daniel was asked about the dirty play following that SEC contest, but continually denied any fault.

After a few months of thinking things over, Daniel took his post-Belk Bowl interview as an opportunity to apologize to Trask and the Florida Gators.

Cool, somewhat out of nowhere moment on @finebaum after the @belkbowl: Kash Daniel apologizes to Kyle Trask after leg twisting incident earlier this season pic.twitter.com/ShWK5e8fny — Daniel Bramlette (@DannyBrams) December 31, 2019

Obviously, Daniel’s apology is welcomed. But the timing is a bit odd. After all, the incident occurred all the way back in early September. And Daniel was the one to continually deny that it was a dirty play.

But clearly, he’s had a change of heart and wanted to take the opportunity to officially apologize. Hopefully, Daniel has learned his lesson and won’t commit anymore dirty plays in his football career.