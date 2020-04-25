Kentucky Star Lynn Bowden Drafted In The Third Round

On Friday night, one of the best college football players to come out of Kentucky in recent memory finally heard his name called in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Wildcats quarterback/wide receiver/running back extraordinaire, Lynn Bowden with the No. 80 pick. Bowden was a wide receiver/running back hybrid before taking over at quarterback during the 2019 season.

He put together one of the best statistical seasons ever for a quarterback in the SEC – in terms of rushing the football. Bowden ran the ball 185 times for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added another 30 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown.

As a passer, Bowden completed 47.3-percent of his passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns. Now he’s headed off to the NFL.

The #Raiders spend another prime pick on a RB, this time taking #Kentucky RB Lynn Bowden at No. 80. He can do it all. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Bowden is listed as a running back for the draft, but he’ll be all over the field for the Raiders in the 2020 season.

Las Vegas entered the 2020 offseason with a major need at the wide receiver position. The Raiders have loaded up at the position so far in the draft.

The team selected former Alabama standout Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick. After adding Bowden at No. 80, the Raiders used pick No. 81 on former South Carolina wide receiver Bryan Edwards.