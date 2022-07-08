Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Reveals Mindset Heading Into Next Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 17: Oscar Tshiebwe #34 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on in the first half against the Saint Peter's Peacocks during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 17, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Oscar Tshiebwe was outstanding for the Kentucky Wildcats last season, winning every National Player of the Year award. The team, however, failed to make it out of the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Tshiebwe could've turned pro following his stellar season in Lexington, but he ultimately decided to return for another run.

Speaking to the media this week, Tshiebwe addressed his decision to return to Kentucky. He believes there's still plenty of room for improvement.

“Now, we’re in a new season. Now, everybody says ‘we’re not letting Oscar do what he did last year. We’re not letting Oscar become Player of the Year again.’ Most people ask me ‘why did you come back to school, you can’t do more than what you did last year.’ I told them the only limit is what you place in front of you,” Tshiebwe said, via On3. “There is never a limit in everything in life. You can do anything. So I think I just keep working harder, listen to the coach, and trust God. I think God has got a better plan for me than what I’m thinking.”

Tshiebwe also revealed his mindset for the 2022-23 season. He's confident that Kentucky can be the No. 1 team in the country.

“I think this team has a lot of potential to be the No. 1 team in the country. If we keep the same routine and everything right now — we stay together — we have a lot of chance to be No. 1. We can keep up for a long time if we just stay together.”

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game for Kentucky this past season.

If Tshiebwe can continue to improve, he might turn into an unstoppable force.