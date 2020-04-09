Kentucky Transfer Johnny Juzang Announces Commitment

Late last month, Kentucky small forward Johnny Juzang took to Twitter to announce his plans to transfer from the Wildcats basketball program.

After struggling for playing time during the 2019-20 season, Juzang decided it was in his best interest to move on. Just a few days after announcing decision to leave, the freshman named his top six finalists.

He announced he was looking at Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA and Villanova. Well, just over a week after that list came out, Juzang made his final decision.

On Thursday afternoon, Juzang took to Twitter once again to announce where he’s heading next. The former top recruit announced he’ll continue his college basketball career at UCLA.

“I can’t explain how excited I am to play for Coach Cronin and UCLA,” Juzang said in the post. “Growing up in Los Angeles, 15 minutes from Westwood, I’ve always followed TCLA and dreamed of playing in Pauley Pavilion.”

Juzang played in 28 games for Kentucky as a true freshman – including two starts. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in just over 12 minutes per contest.

Juzang shot 37.7 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three-point range and 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

He was the No. 33 overall recruit in the 2020 class.