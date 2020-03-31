Kentucky Transfer Johnny Juzang Announces Top 6

On Friday, Kentucky freshman wing Johnny Juzang announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. The decision enables him to speak with other schools.

“This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life,” Juzang posted on Twitter. “From the bottom of my heart I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”

Tonight, Juzang revealed he has a “top six” list of schools he is considering. He’s looking at Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA and Villanova.

Not surprisingly, three of those schools are on the West Coast. Juzang is a California native who played his high school ball for Harvard Westlake.

Juzang played in 28 games for Kentucky as a true freshman, starting two. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in just over 12 minutes per appearance.

Juzang shot 37.7 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from three-point range and 83.3 percent from the free throw line. In his final appearance for the Wildcats, he scored 10 points in 33 minutes as Kentucky rallied to defeat Florida on the road.

John Calipari said over the weekend that he would welcome Juzang back if he changes his mind, but right now, it seems like he is intent on finding a new home.