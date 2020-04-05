Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans Announces NBA Draft Decision

Kentucky sophomore guard Ashton Hagans will officially enter the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced Sunday afternoon.

This past season, Hagans averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. He excelled defensively as well, earning SEC All-Defensive Team honors. As a freshman in 2018-19, Hagans was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Late in the season, Hagans took a temporary leave of absence from the team for unspecified personal reasons. He missed the Wildcats’ regular season finale against Florida, but was back practicing with his teammates before the season was shut down on March 11.

“Always a Wildcat. #BBN thank you for everything these last two seasons,” Hagans captioned his draft announcement on Twitter.

The week after the college basketball and NBA season shut down, Hagans was spotted working out with current Miami Heat guard and former Kentucky teammate Tyler Herro. Next year, they will get the chance to compete against each other in the pros.

Last week, Kentucky head coach John Calipari revealed that five players will ultimately put their names in the NBA Draft process this year. In addition to Hagans, guards Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey as well as big men Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery are expected to declare.

“What we did, before they left, I had individual meetings with each player and I had the staff in there,” Calipari said, via Kentucky Sports Radio. “I wanted everybody to hear it together individually with my staff. Then we just did a Zoom (video conference) call yesterday with my entire team to try to keep touching base with them, but the reality of it was five of them have put their name in the draft.”