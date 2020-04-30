Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans Makes Final NBA Draft Decision

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the hardwood for Kentucky next season.

According to college basketball insider Evan Daniels, Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans is bypassing his remaining college eligibility and signing with the CAA Sports agency. He is now locked into the 2020 NBA Draft pool.

Hagans is one of six Wildcats that have declared for the NBA Draft this year. He joins fellow sophomores EJ Montgomery and Immanuel Quickley, along with freshmen Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney, plus junior Nick Richards.

As a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, Hagans averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. His final averages over 67 games and 59 starts are 9.4 points , 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.

The 2019 NBA Draft saw three Kentucky players taken – all in the first round. PJ Washington (12th), Tyler Herro (13th) and Keldon Johnson (29th) all heard their names called on Draft Day.

It’ll be tough for all six of John Calipari’s player to hear their names called. But we’ve seen enough NBA Draft surprises to know that nothing’s impossible.

There’s still the matter of how the NBA intends to resolve the 2020 NBA Draft when they haven’t even resolved the season first. The next few months are going to be unlike any we’ve seen in NBA history.

