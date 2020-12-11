Kentucky’s John Calipari Responds To Coach K’s Call To ‘Reassess’ Playing College Hoops Right Now

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has the entire sport talking this week, after saying that he thinks the college basketball season should be paused and pushed back. Now, Kentucky head coach John Calipari has weighed in on the comments.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Coach K said after Duke’s loss to Illinois this week. “I mean, everyone is concerned. You know, we made an assessment or… I’m not sure who leads college basketball, you know. It’s done by committee… and anything that’s led by committee is not agile in handling a situation. And so we made an assessment, and there was a consensus. It wasn’t, like, well-planned that we’re going to start November 25. That was made without knowing if there’s going to be or the vaccine was, how many cases.

“Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’ And I think I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and physical health of our players and staff, for there… like, to assess where we’re at. You know, in our country today, you have 2000 deaths a day. You know, you have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. And on the other side of it there are these vaccines that are coming out, that people say that by the end of the month, 20 million vaccine shots will be given, especially to our health care, to the people who need it. And by the end of January or February, another 100 million. Well, should we not reassess that? You know, just see what would be best?”

Duke has backed that idea up, to an extent. The team has canceled its remaining non-conference games, and won’t schedule more. We’ve seen some very interest reactions from other coaches around the country, and now Coach Cal has given his two cents.

Quotes from John Calipari on Coach K’s stance, via 247Sports.com:

“We owe it to these kids to give them a chance to play safely,” he said. “We owe it to them. These kids want to play. There’s not a coach in the country who would say these guys don’t want to play. My job is to keep them safe.” […] “The safest place for all these athletes is on our campuses,” he said. “Most of us have hospitals, whether they’re in our town or somewhere close by, if something does happen. And they move to the front of the line and get the best care.”

He followed it up to clarify a few points on Twitter, making sure that people don’t think he’s putting the game ahead of the health of his players.

If there is an issue, we are on top of it and can act. At home, our guys might not have the resources that they have here and will not be in a bubble. That is all I meant. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 11, 2020

John Calipari’s is certainly a more reasonable response than the one Alabama’s Nate Oats gave the other day. Tom Izzo also weighed in, on the side of continuing to play.

Coach K’s comments were easy to mock, given the fact they came minutes after a pretty substantial loss at home, but his idea wasn’t too off-base, especially considering how bad the virus is getting around the country, where new daily death records are starting to become the norm. With a vaccine on the horizon, putting things on pause until we can have a more worry-free season isn’t the craziest idea, whether it is ultimately right or not.