Kentucky's Mark Stoops Reveals If He'd "Take" 11-Win Season

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 29: Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Commonwealth Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops made it clear on Friday that he's not settling for an 11-win season.

The Wildcats are currently 4-0 heading into Week 5 of the regular season. They've looked fairly impressive, albeit they suffered a near scare last weekend.

When asked during an ESPNU Radio appearance if he'd accept an 11-1 or 10-2 season, Stoops had a surprising response.

"If people asked me at the end of the year, 'Hey, would you take 11-1 or 10-2?' I would say, 'No, absolutely not,'" Stoops said. "What game do you want me to give up on? What game am I supposed to throw in the white towel?' We go out and compete to win every game."

Stoops led Kentucky to a 10-3 record in 2021. He obviously wants to top that mark this season.

Kentucky will be put to the test this Saturday against Ole Miss.

If Kentucky can defeat Ole Miss on the road this weekend, a path to 11 wins is certainly possible. It won't be easy though, especially since the rest of the schedule includes games against Tennessee and Georgia.