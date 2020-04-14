Kentucky’s Nick Richards Announces NBA Draft Decision

As expected, Kentucky big man Nick Richards will enter the 2020 NBA Draft, he announced this morning on Twitter.

The 6-foot-11 forward joins teammates Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley in announcing they turn pro this year. Richards revealed in his announcement that he will be signing with an agent, therefore forfeiting his final year of eligibility.

“I’m confident that I’m prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky. I plan to forgo my remaining eligibility and will be signing with an agency,” Richardson said. “Thank you Big Blue Nation for welcoming me into your family. I heard your cheers and they meant everything to me. I hope you know that I left it all on the court and will forever be thankful that I chose to play here.”

A five-star recruit in the 2017 class, many thought Richards could be a one-and-done candidate at Kentucky. However, it took him some time to gain his footing in college, which led to him staying in Lexington for three seasons.

Richards is coming off the best campaign of his college career. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20, shooting 64.2 percent from the field and 75.2 percent from the free throw line.

Thank you to everyone that was apart of the journey 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gBXdCdMJOq — Nick Richards (@iamnickrichards) April 14, 2020

With Richards’ decision in the books, Kentucky is waiting on word from E.J. Montgomery. He is expected to leave school as well.

Last month, Kentucky head coach John Calipari said five players had put in their paperwork for the upcoming draft. Four have now been revealed, with Montgomery likely being the fifth.