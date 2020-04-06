Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey Announces NBA Draft Decision

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey’s freshman season ended without a chance to prove his skills at the NCAA Tournament.

But now the former five-star recruit has the chance to prove himself at an even higher level: The NBA. In an interview with 247Sports, Maxey revealed that he is leaving Kentucky and entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

During the interview, Maxey explained that he feels Wildcats head coach John Calipari has prepared him for the rigors of the pros. He says that he is foregoing his remaining college eligibility and signing with an agent.

“I felt like now that I’ve gone through the process of college and played for a great coach John Calipari and I feel like he has prepared me to declare the Draft and move on to the next level,” Maxey said. “…Coach Cal really pushed me to be really great on the ball and off the ball defensively. He also helped me be a better leader, a vocal leader and leading by example.”

Maxey started 28 of 31 games as a freshman, averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey is declaring for the NBA Draft, he tells @247Sports. Maxey plans to forgo his college eligibility, sign with an agent and stay in the Draft. | Story: https://t.co/ubCnUNHJeH pic.twitter.com/SwOopWCsKG — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 6, 2020

The now-former Kentucky guard will see at least one familiar face on NBA Draft night. Fellow Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft yesterday.

Maxey projects as a first round pick, while Hagans projects as a second-rounder.

Which NBA team would be the best fit for Tyrese Maxey?