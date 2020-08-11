Kevin Knox Reacts To The Knicks Hiring Kentucky’s Kenny Payne

The New York Knicks continue to revamp their coaching staff in preparation for next season. On Tuesday, the franchise hired former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne.

Payne spent six years at Oregon before making the jump to Kentucky. It was a successful decade with the Wildcats, but now he’s ready to make the jump to the professional level. He should be able to relate to the players since he was the No. 19 overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

New York recently named Tom Thibodeau as its head coach. Clearly, Thibodeau likes Payne’s track record and believes he’ll be a good fit for a team that is desperately trying to get back in the spotlight.

It could take a few weeks or even months for Payne to establish a solid relationship with most players on the Knicks, but he should hit the ground running with Kevin Knox, who spent a year at Kentucky before turning pro. The talented forward posted a heartfelt message for the Knicks’ latest hire on social media.

“Wow, what a great birthday surprise…..Congratulations Coach KP! Welcome to the Knicks Family,” Knox wrote on Twitter.

Knox struggled mightily in his season year, averaging just 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. For reference, the Kentucky product scored 12.8 points per contests as a rookie.

Perhaps the new-look coaching staff for the Knicks could help Knox reach his full potential. At the very least, he should be comfortable working with Payne.