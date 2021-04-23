Klutch Sports Releases Statement On Terrence Clarke

On Wednesday, former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke officially signed a contract with Klutch Sports. On Thursday, he died tragically in a car accident in Los Angeles.

Clarke, 19, was killed in a crash after leaving a workout with former UK teammate B.J. Boston, according to WKYT. The LAPD told WKYT that Clarke, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was driving at a high speed when he “ran a red light, hit another car turning left, and continued on to then hit a pole and block wall.”

Shortly after news of his new client’s tragic passing became public, Klutch Sports agent and founder Rich Paul released a statement expressing his condolences.

“We are saddened and devastated by the tragic loss of Terrence Clarke,” Paul said, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “He was an incredible, hard-working young man. He was excited for what was ahead of him and ready to fulfill his dreams.

“Our prayers go out to Terrence and his family, who ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Clarke, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, was expected to be chosen in this year’s NBA Draft after leaving Kentucky following his freshman season.

He had been announced as part of Klutch Sports’ 2021 draft class, which also includes Boston, Duke’s Jalen Johnson, Texas’ Kai Jones, Florida’s Scottie Lewis and Arkansas’ Moses Moody.