Reports: Where Kentucky Stands For Top Transfer Kofi Cockburn

Two weeks ago, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. As you’d expect, college basketball fans around the country have been sending their best recruiting pitches to the All-American.

One of the schools that has been heavily linked to Cockburn over the past few weeks is Kentucky. However, it doesn’t sound like Cockburn will be taking his talents to Lexington.

LEX18 sports anchor Keith Farmer is reporting that Cockburn is not joining the Wildcats for the 2021-22 season.

“I can tell you I’ve also heard from good sources Kofi Cockburn is not coming to UK. It didn’t even get to the point where Kofi talked to Calipari,” Farmer reported . “UK is focusing its efforts on Jalen Duren.”

I can tell you I’ve also heard from good sources Kofi Cockburn is not coming to UK

It didn’t even get to the point where Kofi talked to Calipari.

UK is focusing its efforts on Jalen Duren. — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) July 14, 2021

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio reported similar information this week.

“Kofi Cockburn was always likely returning to Illinois,” Jones tweeted. “He had interest in UK and it was explored but ultimately the folks at UK he was speaking with also encouraged a return to Illinois I know there was info out there counter to this but I think it was incorrect.”

Kofi Cockburn was always likely returning to Illinois. He had interest in UK and it was explored but ultimately the folks at UK he was speaking with also encouraged a return to Illinois I know there was info out there counter to this but I think it was incorrect. — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 14, 2021

Jeff Goodman of Stadium, meanwhile, believes Cockburn will ultimately return to Illinois for one more NCAA Tournament run.

Last season, Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Fighting Illini. His decision, which could be coming today, could change the landscape of college hoops.