Longtime College Basketball Usher Has Reportedly Been Fired

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During Kentucky's win over Florida this past Saturday, a longtime usher for the Wildcats was seen giving the Gators' bench "the bird."

This usher, "Doug the Blue Coat," called into Kentucky Sports Radio to inform people that he has been relieved of his duties.

For nearly the past two decades, Doug has been attending Kentucky basketball games.

"Doug the Blue Coat called into KSR and said UK Athletics told the Committee to not allow him to be a Blue Coat anymore bc he flipped the bird at the Florida game," Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio tweeted. "He said he has done the games for 19 years, loves the students and is sad. We need to help."

Kentucky fans are rallying together in an effort to reverse the university's decision.

Here's the incident that got Doug in trouble:

This would be an unfortunate end to Doug's run with the Wildcats.

We'll see if Kentucky changes its mind before the regular season comes to an end.