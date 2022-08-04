Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel.

Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year.

On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga in The Kennel.

"Anybody that wants us to play in a 6,000-seat facility, wants us to lose! And I get that," Calipari tweeted. "I tried to look back and find the last time UK played in a true regular-season road game with 6,000 or fewer fans. I stopped looking after the 70s."

This won't be a true home-and-home series since Gonzaga won't be able to host Kentucky at The Kennel. Nonetheless, these two programs should put on a show this fall.

If this home-and-home series ends up being beneficial to Gonzaga and Kentucky, they might just renew their agreement.

"This is great for both schools and I can’t wait to get the series started," Calipari added. "Maybe we make this four years?"

Gonzaga and Kentucky are both expected to be national title contenders next season.