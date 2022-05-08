Look: College Basketball Player Calls Out Kentucky For Game

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Kentucky guard Dontaie Allen wants a shot at his old program with his new one.

Earlier this offseason, Allen transferred to Western Kentucky after two seasons in Lexington. The Falmouth, Kentucky native should see an expanded role after averaging 3.9 points in 41 career games for the Wildcats.

Now that he's joined the Hilltoppers, Allen is looking for a rematch of last season's WKU-UK meeting, won by the Wildcats 95-60 on December 22.

"So can we run the WKU UK matchup back?" Allen asked on Twitter this morning.

Allen actually did not appear in Kentucky's blowout win over WKU last season. If the two schools were to meet again, we'd assume he'd see plenty of action for his new team.

A former four-star recruit in the 2019 class, Allen reached double-digits once in 2021-22, scoring 14 points in a win over North Florida. He hit for double-figures four times in 2020-21, including two 23-point outbursts against Mississippi State.

Allen redshirted during the 2019-20 season, his first at UK, while recovering from a knee injury suffered during his senior season in high school.