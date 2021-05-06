Look: Favorite Appears To Be Emerging For TyTy Washington

Five-star point guard TyTy Washington hasn’t made a final decision, but there appears to be an overwhelming favorite for his services.

Washington is the No. 21 overall recruit and No. 3 point guard in his class, per 247Sports. He’s received scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, but Arizona and Kentucky have been at the top of his list throughout this process.

With his decision looming, Kentucky is the projected winner of the Washington sweepstakes. As of now, 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions give John Calipari an 83.3 percent chance of landing the Compass Prep product.

Arizona, meanwhile, has just a 16.7 percent chance of adding Washington to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

80% Kentucky right now for TyTy Washington. pic.twitter.com/mtAIfolFMu — LIL HANGMAN TUCKY (@SportsHangman) May 6, 2021

Last year, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Josh Gershon had a dazzling review of Washington. He’s very confident in the youngster’s chances of becoming a starter for a Power Five program as a freshman.

“Has nice combination of scoring and creating for point guard position,” Gershon said, via 247Sports. “Has ball skills and vision to consistently create for others while his jumper is playable to the perimeter. Finishes well at rim due to physical tools. Has ability to defend both guard positions at next level due to instincts and length. Projects as high major starter with professional upside if game continues to progress.”

Washington is expected to announce where he’ll play college basketball on May 15. He’s still considering Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oregon.

We’ll find out soon enough if Kentucky will add another five-star guard to its lineup.