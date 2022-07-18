Look: Rival Lia Thomas Swimmer Reacts To Her Award News

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A rival collegiate swimmer to Lia Thomas has reacted to the NCAA Woman of the Year news.

Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn, previously competed for the men's team. However, Thomas joined the women's side after transitioning.

This month, Thomas was nominated for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year award.

Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, seen in the photo above, does not appear to be happy.

"Being the real girl in that photo and also University of Kentucky's nominee for NCAA WOTY, this is yet another slap in the face to women. First a female national title and now nominated for the pinnacle award in collegiate athletics. The NCAA has made this award worthless," she wrote.

"This award combines athletic performance with academics, service, and character. What character has Thomas shown other than sheer selfishness and entitlement? The disrespect and disregard for the other female athletes in Thomas' interviews is eye opening."

The award will be given out later this year.