Look: Tweet From Wan’Dale Robinson Is Going Viral Tonight

Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had some fun trolling Iowa on Saturday night.

One Iowa player spoke before the Citrus Bowl and tried to poke the bear by saying Kentucky hadn’t been to a bowl in a long time. He also confirmed that the Wildcats would likely be ready to play the Hawkeyes.

Iowa player says Kentucky hasn't been to a bowl game in a really long time so the Cats are probably super excited to play the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/XaX0G2WPix — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 29, 2021

It’s safe to assume that this backfired pretty badly.

Robinson also made three Hawkeye defenders miss on this play that he posted a picture of.

Kentucky took down Iowa 20-17 after it scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:48 to play in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats were up 13-3 at halftime before being down 17-13 until that game-winner.

Kentucky’s defense came to play throughout the whole contest as that unit intercepted Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras three times. It also held him to only 211 yards passing overall with only one touchdown pass.

Chris Rodriguez was a massive problem for Iowa’s defense throughout the contest as he finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

With this win, Kentucky finished its season at 10-3, while Iowa finished at 10-4.