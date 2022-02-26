Look: TyTy Washington Participating In Pregame Warmups Ahead Of Arkansas Game

TyTy Washington may finally return for the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon when they battle No. 18 Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Washington, Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, has missed some time due to a leg injury. It appears he’s close to returning, however.
Soon, Kentucky and Arkansas will tip-off in a massive SEC showdown on CBS. Washington, meanwhile, is participating with the rest of the Wildcats in pregame warmups.
It appears there’s a chance Washington, the five-star guard, returns and plays vs. the Razorbacks. That’d no doubt be a welcome development for Coach Cal and No. 6 Kentucky.
“Update: both Tyty Washington have joined the team for shoot around,” tweeted Aaron Gershon. “Washington putting up shots from the corner. Wheeler has a wrap around his wrist but is taking a few shots.”
Update: both Tyty Washington have joined the team for shoot around. Washington putting up shots from the corner. Wheeler has a wrap around his wrist but is taking a few shots. pic.twitter.com/miqLGZ7eku
— Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 26, 2022
Video has also surfaced of Washington’s pregame warmups. He appears to be moving well.
“Tyty Washington putting up a shot in warm-ups. Wheeler also still participating. No official word yet. Positive development tho,” Gershon added.
Take a look.
Tyty Washington putting up a shot in warm-ups. Wheeler also still participating. No official word yet. Positive development tho. pic.twitter.com/J5pzpAqbvt
— Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 26, 2022
This would be a significant development ahead of today’s SEC game.
Washington is scoring 12.4 points per game to go along with 4.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds. His health will be critical to Kentucky’s success in the month of March.
Will TyTy Washington finally return from injury this afternoon? We’ll find out soon.
Update: Coach Cal announced just moments ago that TyTy Washington will play this afternoon.
“I think I’m going to play them today,” John Calipari said before tip, via On3. “They practiced. I’m not going to start them, but we’ll see how the game goes. We’ve got to start working them in anyway.”
Catch the action on CBS.