Look: TyTy Washington Participating In Pregame Warmups Ahead Of Arkansas Game

TyTy Washington may finally return for the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon when they battle No. 18 Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Washington, Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, has missed some time due to a leg injury. It appears he’s close to returning, however.

Soon, Kentucky and Arkansas will tip-off in a massive SEC showdown on CBS. Washington, meanwhile, is participating with the rest of the Wildcats in pregame warmups.

It appears there’s a chance Washington, the five-star guard, returns and plays vs. the Razorbacks. That’d no doubt be a welcome development for Coach Cal and No. 6 Kentucky.