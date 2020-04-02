Lynn Bowden Had A Great Response To This FOX CFB Tweet

Kentucky specialist Lynn Bowden Jr. has been one of the Wildcats’ most versatile players for the past three years. He’s set to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, but not before reminding everyone how good he was in college.

On Wednesday, FOX College Football posted a graphic asking Twitter followers to name the “Best player to wear #1.” Players in the graphic include Kyler Murray, Justin Fields, Percy Harvin and Larry Fitzgerald among others.

But Bowden took the opportunity to toot his own horn a bit. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bowden responded by writing “Lynn Bowden.”

The Kentucky star certainly made a case for the spot with his breakout season in 2019. Bowden ran the ball 185 times for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added another 30 receptions for 348 yards and a touchdown.

As a passer, Bowden completed 47.3-percent of his passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns.

Okay, so maybe Bowden doesn’t exactly stack up with the likes of Heisman Trophy winners and Larry Fitzgerald.

But after earning First-Team All-SEC and All-American honors in 2019, it’s clear that Bowden is a phenomenal player, and one with the tools to succeed at the next level.

