Lynn Bowden’s Mother Responds To Report Of DEA Raid

Earlier this morning, U.S. Marshals and DEA agents raided a house where former Kentucky star Lynn Bowden was staying.

Bowden and several others were handcuffed outside the home as the agents searched the house. Initial reports suggested the house belonged to Bowden, but those reports have since been corrected.

According to new reports, the house belongs to Bowden’s grandmother. His mother confirmed that news, but said she’s never been in trouble “in her entire life” and deemed the information coming out as “very inaccurate.”

“Please stop my son is not arrested that’s not his home it’s our grandmas house and she’s never been in trouble in her entire life so the information is very inaccurate,” she said in the post.

Bowden’s agency issued a statement following the raid.

“This morning, a house belonging to a family member of our client, Lynn Bowden Jr., was searched by the DEA in Youngstown, Ohio,” the agency said in the statement. “Lynn and his young son were guests at the home. During the process, authorities handcuffed all who were present to secure the area. Lynn fully cooperated with law enforcement during the search. At the conclusion of the search, Lynn was released, not arrested and not charged with any crime. In fact, no arrests were made.”

Agents reportedly discovered “a number” of guns in the home, but made no arrests in the end.