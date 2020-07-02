5-Star Recruit Makur Maker Includes HBCU In Final 4 Colleges

Makur Maker has been connected to a number of different college programs, and has been contacted by the G-League as a potential entrant from high school. It looks like he will play college basketball, and is considering an HBCU program for his next stop.

Kentucky and UCLA have been named as the two main contenders for Maker. He has been especially complimentary of John Calipari during his recruitment. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if the cousin of NBA forward Thon Maker winds up in Lexington.

Memphis, Auburn, and Oregon have also been named as contenders in the past. The Memphis Tigers remain in contention, but a new program has jumped into the group of finalists: the Howard Bison. The D.C.-based HBCU is officially the wild card in this race.

Makur Maker is the No. 17 overall player in the 2020 class, and the No. 4 center, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

I’ll be deciding my College destination next week. My final 4 colleges are Howard, UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis. #MakerMob — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 2, 2020

The five-star center would immediately become the top recruit to commit to Howard by a large margin. Per 247, the Bison have only ever landed a handful of three-star players. Maker would be the first blue-chip recruit ever for the program.

Former Columbia and Harvard assistant Kenny Blakeney takes over the Bison program this year. He replaces Kevin Nickelberry, who was let go after a last-place finish in the MEAC at 4-29, with a 1-15 conference record.

On its face, it looks like a potential courtesy inclusion, but there has been increased talk of elite basketball recruits considering HBCU programs. Top-ranked 2023 recruit Mikey Williams has publicly discussed the idea in the last few weeks. It would be an absolute game changer for one of those schools, and would make for an incredible story.