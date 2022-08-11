Mark Stoops Calls Out Coach Cal: College Football World Reacts

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats protests a call during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Commonwealth Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has publicly demanded a new practice facility for his players. In the process of doing so, he may have disrespected the school's football team.

“And the reason is, this is a basketball school. It’s always been that,” Calipari said, via The Athletic. “Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops wasted no time responding to Calipari's comments.

"Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins," Stoops tweeted.

This feud between Calipari and Stoops came out of left field. Nonetheless, sports fans around the world are already committed to watching this random drama unfold.

Kentucky has been considered a basketball school for the longest time, and honestly, it may never shed that label.

On the flip side, Kentucky's football team has been fairly competitive under Stoops. Last year, the Wildcats went 10-3 and finished their season with a win in the Citrus Bowl.

It's rare to see two coaches from the same program clash, but we can't blame Stoops for firing back at Calipari in this situation.