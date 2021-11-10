SEC Head Coach Has Blunt Comment About Officiating

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has not blamed officiating for his team’s three-game losing streak, but it’s evident that he’s frustrated with the way the SEC handles reviews.

During this Wednesday’s afternoon teleconference, Stoops revealed that he’s done submitting questionable calls to the SEC league office for review.

“I don’t even know why I turn in plays anymore,” Stoops said, via Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio. “It certainly doesn’t matter.”

Stoops said a lot without actually saying much. Clearly, he doesn’t feel like the SEC is doing enough when it comes to reviewing questionable calls.

As for Kentucky’s recent slump on the field, Stoops said that his players have to make sure they don’t overlook Vanderbilt this weekend.

“We’re not in a position to underestimate anybody,” Stoops said, via Saturday Down South. “With us, it’s about what’s our reaction to the situation we’re in. It is what it is. How are we going to react? Every team in the country is going to face adversity. We have to have a great week of practice and remain very positive. … I do think you saw signs of that last week, particularly offensively. That was the best we’ve played in a while. … Defensively, we have to get back on track.”

Kentucky began this season with so much promise, winning its first six games. It’s been all downhill since its Oct. 9 victory over LSU, though.

Hopefully for Stoops’ sake, there aren’t any questionable calls during this Saturday’s game between Kentucky and Vanderbilt.