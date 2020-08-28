Earlier this afternoon, reports surfaced suggesting a team from the Southeastern Conference staged a walkout of practice.

According to a report from Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, the Wildcats’ football players staged a walkout at practice on Thursday afternoon. “I am hearing that the UK Football team has collectively decided to walk out of practice today in support of the protests across sports,” he reports.

Not long after, Kentucky issued a statement confirming that news. Head coach Mark Stoops issued a statement commending his players for their decision.

“I want to help our players align their beliefs with their opportunities. I’m proud that they care not just for themselves, but also for the people around them and the communities where they live,” Stoops said in a statement.

I'm proud that they care not just for themselves, but also for the people around them and the communities where they live. https://t.co/SDLMjOCJyW — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) August 27, 2020

They are knowledgeable and courageous, with a passion to make an impact,” he continued. “They have a commitment to being leaders of character as players, students and citizens.”

Kentucky wasn’t the only team to decide not to practice on Thursday. Fellow SEC program Mississippi State, ACC program Boston College and Big 12 program Baylor all made the same decision.

The decisions come following the hospitalization of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by police.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have all either canceled or postponed games as well.