Maurice Clarett Speaks At Kentucky: College Fans React

Kentucky's football team had the chance to catch up with a BCS national champion this week, as the coaching staff brought in former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett for a visit.

Clarett shared some photos from his recent trip to Lexington on Twitter.

"Thanks to @ukfootball for having me come spend the day with their staff and team. #YoungstownBoysInKentucky," Clarett tweeted.

Most of the responses to Clarett's visit have been positive. After all, the former All-Big Ten performer can offer a lot of advice to help out the next generation of football players - both on and off the field.

"Very cool," one fan replied. "To this day, had one of the best freshman seasons in CFB history."

"Wow," another fan reacted. "I wonder if they know how truly great this man was at the game of football."

As a freshman, Clarett had 1,237 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. He then tried to challenge the NFL's draft eligibility rules.

In 2005, the Denver Broncos selected Clarett in the third round of the draft. Unfortunately, off-field troubles prevented him from reaching his full potential in the NFL.

Clarett has been open about his previous struggles in the past. We'd imagine he had a lot of insight to share with Kentucky's football team this week.