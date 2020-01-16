For over 40 years, Rupp Arena has served as the home of the Kentucky Wildcats, and a variety of other semi-pro teams from the city of Lexington.

Named for legendary Wildcats head coach Adolph Rupp, the naming rights to the arena have never been sold. Until now.

According to the school, the Rupp Arena naming rights have been sold to Central Bank. Per the announcement, the venue will now be known as “Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.”

BREAKING: Central Bank has purchased naming rights for Rupp Arena It will be known as Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 16, 2020

Rupp Arena broke ground in 1974 and opened in 1976 – one year before its namesake’s passing.

Officials from UK and Central Bank are joined by members of the Rupp family as Rupp Arena is renamed Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. It’s the first naming rights deal in the 44-year history of the facility. pic.twitter.com/nsmO2PP7cO — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) January 16, 2020

It would be the host site of the 1977 NCAA Tournament Mideast Regional Semifinals and Final. Since then, Rupp Arena has been a site for 11 other NCAA Tournaments, including the 1985 Final Four.

The largest attendance figure at the arena came on January 2, 2010 for a Kentucky game against arch-rival Louisville. A record 24,480 fans were in attendance as the Wildcats beat the Cardinals, 71-62.

In addition to basketball, Rupp Arena has been the home venue of semi-pro teams in arena football and hockey. The Lexington Horsemen, Kentucky Thoroughblades, and Lexington Men O’ War all called it home at various times.

Rupp Arena has also hosted concerts for such famous musicians as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Guns N’ Roses, Pearl Jam, Drake, and Taylor Swift among many others.