NFL Insider: 1 Draft Prospect Who Will “Turn People’s Heads” With Where He’s Drafted

The NFL Draft always has a handful of surprises either with a prospect rising or a falling. But one NFL insider believes that one prospect’s ultimate draft position will “turn people’s heads.”

Taking to Twitter on Friday, NFL reporter Albert Breer said that Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis has “pretty clearly put himself in a good position” heading into Thursday’s draft. Breer believes that Davis will “turn people’s heads” with how high he goes.

“One player that’s pretty clearly put himself in good position going into draft week: Kentucky LB Jamin Davis,” Breer wrote. “I think he’s got a real good shot to be the guy that turns people’s heads with how high he goes. (Maybe even in the late teens.)”

Davis is widely viewed as a late-first round to early-second round pick. Seeing him go in the top 20 would definitely be a surprise.

Jamin Davis enjoyed a breakout season with the Wildcats in 2020. He led the team in tackles as they went 4-6 and won the Gator Bowl.

Davis finished his final season in Lexington with 102 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, a defensive touchdown, two passes defended and one forced fumble.

Those are pretty solid numbers for a college linebacker. He also dazzled at his Pro Day with a 4.47 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical leap.

Combine all of that with a 6-foot-3, 234-pound frame, and you have a potential stud linebacker entering the league.

Where do you think Jamin Davis selected in the NFL Draft?

