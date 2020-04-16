Obi Toppin’s Brother, Jacob, Announces Major Transfer

Obi Toppin’s brother, Jacob, didn’t take long to make a transfer decision. The highly sought-after transfer has announced his commitment to one of the top programs in the nation.

The Rhode Island transfer has garnered major attention this off-season. Not only is the 6-foot-8 forward talented, he’s also related to last season’s Wooden Award winner.

Jacob cut his list of possible transfer destinations to Kentucky, Oregon and Iowa State earlier this week. Now, just a few days later, the Rhode Island transfer has made up his mind.

The 6-foot-8 forward is taking his talents to Lexington to play for John Calipari and the Wildcats, per his Twitter page. The rich get richer:

C O M M I T T E D #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/7Xao992RiW — Jtoppin_21 (@Jtoppin21) April 16, 2020

Kentucky is likely losing its entire starting five, meaning Coach Cal needs all the help he can get. The Wildcats are bringing in the best recruiting class in the nation this off-season. But experience at the college level is invaluable.

It’s still unclear if Jacob will be immediately eligible next season. The NCAA will soon vote on a one-time transfer player exception rule. The approval of the rule could allow the Rhode Island transfer to suit up for the Wildcats immediately next season.

Either way, this is a massive pickup for Coach Cal.