Obi Toppin took the college basketball world by storm with an unforgettable season at Dayton. As a result, he won almost every individual award you can name, such as the John R. Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.

While Toppin is preparing for the next chapter of his career – the NBA – it appears his brother, Jacob, is also ready for a new beginning. On Monday, the Rhode Island forward entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Jacob Toppin didn’t need much time to trim his list of potential destinations. He reportedly told college hoops insider Jon Rothstein that only three programs remain on his list of suitors.

The teams remaining in the sweepstakes for Toppin are Iowa State, Kentucky and Oregon. It’s an impressive trio for the Woodstock Academy product.

Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin tells me that he has cut his list to the following programs: Kentucky

Oregon

Iowa State — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2020

Moving on from Rhode Island to Kentucky would be a huge leap. Perhaps, coaches like John Calipari believe Jacob will develop as fast as Obi did at Dayton.

This past season, Toppin averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Rhode Island. His brother averaged 14.4 points per contest for Dayton as a freshman.

A date for Toppin’s transfer announcement hasn’t been revealed yet, but at least we know which teams are in the hunt.