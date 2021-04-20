Kentucky’s Olivier Sarr Announces His NBA Draft Decision

After just one year at Kentucky, senior center Olivier Sarr will make the leap to the next level.

Sarr, 22, declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday afternoon and will forego his remaining NCAA eligibility. The seven-footer, French native spent his first three years at Wake Forest before joining the Wildcats for the 2020-21 season.

“… I have been blessed during my four years of college to have learned from two great coaches in Coach John Calipari and Coach Danny Manning and alongside teammates that I consider brothers for a lifetime. I am so grateful to have played at Kentucky, and I want to thank all the staff and passionate fans for preparing me for the next stop of my journey,” Sarr wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“After years of hard work and dedication, I will be graduating and pursuing and my professional career by declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. I am so excited about what the future holds and ready to take on new challenges. I will forever be a part of #LaFamilia.”

Sarr was a bright spot on a rather dismal Kentucky team this past season. After arriving from the Deamon Deacons, where he was named to the All-ACC Third Team in 2020, the 7-foot center proved to be a reliable two-way contributor for the Wildcats. Sarr averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 25 games at Kentucky.

“I am so happy for Olivier and excited to see what he does with this next step in his journey,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said in an official release. “Olivier really improved himself this season, yet he still has a ton of room to grow and has the type of skills that translate to that next level. At the end of the day, you are talking about a 7-foot skilled big man who can shoot it and block shots. He is only going to get better.

“I wish Olivier had the opportunity this past year to enjoy a normal season here with a summer to build additional strength, but he had a plan and stuck with it throughout this whole process. He has a maturity about him that will serve him well entering the NBA. Olivier has my full support, and I can’t wait to watch him tackle this next phase of his career.”

As of right now, Sarr isn’t listed on many national mock drafts. However, with the combination of his size and ability, NBA teams would be wise to give him another look.