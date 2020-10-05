Paul Finebaum Says 1 Program’s Season Is Now ‘On The Brink’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one SEC program’s season is now “on the brink” after another loss.

Kentucky entered the 2020 season with high expectations. However, the Wildcats have done nothing but disappoint so far.

Mark Stoops’ team opened the season at 0-2. Kentucky lost to Auburn in its first game and Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team in its second game.

“For every Kentucky fan who called up to whatever show in Lexington or our show or anybody’s show and said, ‘how come nobody respects Kentucky? How come they’re not ranked high?’ Well, that’s why. That was just a brutal loss. There’s no sugar-coating it,” Finebaum said on WJOX this morning. “This is not a game on the schedule that you’re looking at and going, ‘oh that’s a close call.’ You’re looking at that as an automatic win.”

Things don’t get much easier for Kentucky moving forward, either.

“A lot of schools have changed directions (in the SEC),” Finebaum added. “Within the SEC from two weeks ago today until now and people thinking Kentucky could get Auburn versus now, their season is on the brink right now. It’s hard to get these two back.

“After Saturday, there’s no more cases to be made for Kentucky. It’s time to start thinking about John Calipari’s basketball team.”

Kentucky is set to take on Mississippi State on Saturday before taking on Tennessee.