Paul Finebaum Makes Prediction On Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's Paul Finebaum raved about Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops while on SEC Network this Saturday morning.

Finebaum believes Stoops has been so successful with the Wildcats that he'll be a hot commodity in the offseason.

"I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC," Finebaum said of Stoops. "He's so good I think somebody's going to make a serious run in taking him away from Kentucky at the end of the season."

Stoops became the head coach of Kentucky's football program in 2013. It took him a few years before he had his first winning season.

Since 2018, Kentucky has been a formidable team in the SEC. Stoops has won 35 games during that stretch.

Perhaps teams like Nebraska could pursue Stoops when the regular season comes to an end.

Would Stoops be willing to leave Kentucky for the Big Ten? We'll eventually get the answer to that question.

Kentucky will face Youngstown State at home this Saturday afternoon. Stoops' squad should improve to 3-0 as long as it stays focused.