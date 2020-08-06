Ray Lewis’ Sons Reportedly Decide On Major College Transfer

Ray Lewis will reportedly have two sons playing college football in the SEC.

Two of Lewis’ sons announced that they were transferring from their respective college football programs. Both players appear to have ended up at Kentucky.

According to social media posts, both Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis have committed to play for the Wildcats.

Rayshad and Rahsaan Lewis, sons of Super Bowl champion and NFL great Ray Lewis, transferring to Kentucky. https://t.co/v9ZRonMZm3 — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) August 6, 2020

Rayshad Lewis, a wide receiver, announced earlier this year that he was transferring from the University of Maryland. He played in 10 games for the Terrapins last season, spending time at both wide receiver and special teams. Rayshad Lewis is expected to be immediately eligible.

Rahsaan Lewis, also a wide receiver, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, according to reports. He reportedly decided to transfer out of the FAU program. Rahsaan Lewis began his collegiate career at UCF. He appeared in four games for FAU last season before taking a redshirt year.

It’s expected that both Rayshad and Rahsaan will be walk-on players for the Kentucky football program, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Kentucky is coming off a promising 8-5 season in 2019. The Wildcats finished the year with a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech. The SEC has yet to announce its full schedule for the 2020 season.