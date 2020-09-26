Referees Make Disastrous Mistake In Kentucky vs. Auburn Game

On Saturday afternoon, SEC football made its long-awaited return to fields across the south and television sets around the country.

The first game of the afternoon took place in Auburn, where the Tigers host the Kentucky Wildcats. The offenses for both teams were on full display early.

Kentucky opened the scoring with a long touchdown run from running back Kavosiey Smoke – who is part of the all-name team in college football. Not long after, the Tigers responded with a short touchdown run of their own.

After a two-point conversion, Auburn held an 8-7 lead. Late in the second quarter, Kentucky appeared to have responded with a touchdown, but officials made a disastrous call.

The Wildcats appeared to have scored a touchdown on this play.

In what world does this ball not break the plane?!?!? And after a review?! Two plays later, Kentucky throws a pick. Game changer pic.twitter.com/jZd8wXrknD — Jeff Ambrosini (@jeff_ambrosini) September 26, 2020

Unfortunately, the officials said the runner did not break the plane of the goal line and did not award Kentucky with a touchdown. Just two plays later, Kentucky threw an interception which Auburn returned for a touchdown.

A flag on the play took Auburn back to its own 15-yard line where the team just kneeled to run out the first-half clock.

Obviously, fans watching from home were furious with the call of no touchdown.

I guess being 5 yards in the end zone isn’t good enough? Refs don’t want Kentucky to win — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) September 26, 2020

SEC refs back at it again — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) September 26, 2020

Instead of being up 14-8 at the half, Kentucky entered halftime trailing 8-7 – though it could have been worse.

The Wildcats were a common upset pick entering the weekend and are still in prime position to pull off the upset.