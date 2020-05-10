Report: 2 Clear Favorites Emerge For 5-Star Makur Maker

Five-star center Makur Maker has been one of the most intriguing prospects in college recruiting for a while now.

Maker is currently in the NBA Draft pool, and could very well hear his name called later this year. But if he does choose to go to college instead, there are two big options open for him.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Kentucky and UCLA have emerged as the favorites to land Maker if he pulls out of the NBA Draft pool and opens up college recruiting.

247Sports rates Maker as the No. 16 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 3 center in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Arizona.

Sources: Kentucky and UCLA are the favorites to land 5-star prospect Makur Maker if he doesn't stay in the 2020 NBA Draft and opts for college basketball next season. Also considering Memphis, Auburn, and Oregon. Maker is unlikely to play in the G League next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 10, 2020

Back in April, Maker sat down with Evan Daniels of 247Sports and said that he’s reconsidering going pro.

Maker explained that the coronavirus canceled some of the events he was planning to showcase his talents at before the draft. With those plans put on hold, he’s willing to consider going to college rather than the G-League.

“The NBA G League reached out and approached my coach, but if it’s not the NBA then I’m going to go to college because I’m young and still want to learn more,” Maker said.

At the time, Maker made it clear that UCLA and Kentucky were top choices, along with Oregon.

“Out west I’d consider UCLA and maybe Oregon, but if I’m not out west I’d consider Kentucky,” Maker said. “You know Kentucky has everybody they produce pros like Anthony Davis, Boogie Cousins – coach Calipari has it all, and maybe Auburn also.”

Will Makur Maker remain in the NBA Draft pool, or go to college instead?