Report: Former Kentucky Basketball Star Arrested For Domestic Violence

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Kentucky star Eric Bledsoe has been arrested for domestic violence, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The timing of this news is interesting. Bledsoe, a former first-round pick, recently signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the CBA.

Per the report from TMZ, Bledsoe allegedly slapped his girlfriend. After the police conducted an investigation, they arrested Bledsoe for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Bledsoe was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff's station. TMZ said he has "bonded out."

Additional details about this alleged incident between Bledsoe and his girlfriend should emerge over the next few days.

Bledsoe, 32, had a lengthy NBA career, spending time on the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the course of his NBA career, Bledsoe averaged 13.7 points and 4.7 assists per game. He was named to the All-Defensive Team twice during that span.

Bledsoe appeared in 54 games during the 2021-22 season.