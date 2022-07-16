Report: Former Kentucky Star Lands Massive Contract Extension

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Free agency has slowed down in the NBA, but there are still a few notable deals getting done from time to time.

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium announced that Keldon Johnson has agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with the San Antonio Spurs.

Johnson had a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 17.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Clearly, the Spurs believe Johnson is a player worth retaining for the long haul.

The Spurs drafted Johnson with the 29th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

As a freshman at Kentucky, Johnson averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year for that season.

Any doubts about Johnson's ability to develop into a consistent contributor at the next level have been erased over the past 12 months.

It'll be interesting to see how Johnson performs in an even bigger role next season.