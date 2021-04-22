The Spun

Report: Kentucky Assistant Lands Head Coaching Job

John Calipari during warmups prior to a Kentucky game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

After seven seasons on the Kentucky bench working under John Calipari, Tony Barbee has reportedly found a new head coaching position.

Barbee will be the new head coach of Central Michigan, succeeding Keno Davis. This will be the third time Barbee will have the chance to run his own program.

The last time didn’t work out so well. In four seasons at Auburn (2010-14), Barbee compiled a 49-75 overall record and his team dealt with a myriad of off-the-court issues.

Barbee’s first stint as a head coach worked out much better. He went 82-52 at UTEP from 2006-10, finishing as the CBI runner-up in 2009 and earning an NCAA Tournament bid the following year.

Barbee played for Calipari at UMass from 1989-93 before beginning his coaching career. His departure from Kentucky is part of a major reshuffling of Calipari’s staff this offseason.

Assistant coach Joel Justus is also leaving and will take the top assistant position at Arizona State. Current Illinois and former Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua is reportedly the top candidate to rejoin Calipari’s staff.

Brad Calipari, John’s son and a former Kentucky walk-on, is also likely to come onboard in some capacity, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.


